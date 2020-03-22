Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 280.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crowdstrike by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,204,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

CRWD traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. 14,178,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,488. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.90. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

