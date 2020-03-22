Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Nutanix worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nutanix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Nutanix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $139,353.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,807 shares in the company, valued at $590,236.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,205. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

