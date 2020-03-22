Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after buying an additional 342,904 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AON by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 551,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,885,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in AON by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 379,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,028,000 after buying an additional 102,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $19,465,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.55. 3,037,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,342. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

