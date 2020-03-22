Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 395.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,220 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 297,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,398. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.