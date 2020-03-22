Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,257,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 60,262.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 799,680 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 797,344 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,628,000 after acquiring an additional 438,248 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

