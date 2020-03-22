Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Watsco worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Watsco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Watsco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watsco stock traded down $16.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.71. 417,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.87. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

