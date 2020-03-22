Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.53% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANIK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 297,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.57. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

