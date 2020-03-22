Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,958,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,175,000 after buying an additional 712,453 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 9,148,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

