Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 144.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 147,612 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 62,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SF traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 1,034,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $203,629.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares in the company, valued at $51,640,382.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,305 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

