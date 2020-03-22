Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,734 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hubbell by 791.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,339,000 after purchasing an additional 440,506 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $56,022,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 174.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 410,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $91.25 and a one year high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

