Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,620 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Waters by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.13.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.46. 811,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,773. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.51.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

