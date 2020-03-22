Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 28,315 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,315 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,101,000 after buying an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after buying an additional 272,809 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after purchasing an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $8.49 on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

