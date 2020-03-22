Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,456 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,140. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.