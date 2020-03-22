Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after buying an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $588,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded down $12.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,066. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $192.22 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

