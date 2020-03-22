Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Loews has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $190,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.26. 3,513,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

