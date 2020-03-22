Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,865.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 195,151 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 218,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,215. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $88.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

