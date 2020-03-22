Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of AerCap worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AerCap by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AerCap by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

AER stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,443. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

