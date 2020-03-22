Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 326,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,640,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 469,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,610,000 after purchasing an additional 136,875 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 974,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,268. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $3,598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock worth $14,160,950 over the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.