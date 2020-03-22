Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Webster Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

WBS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

