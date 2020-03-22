Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LW traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 2,763,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,615. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

