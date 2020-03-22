Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,052 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $94.61 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.