Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,110 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

