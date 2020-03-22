Stifel Financial Corp Sells 54,459 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,459 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 196,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.