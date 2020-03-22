Stifel Financial Corp Sells 73,579 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,051.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,362 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 773,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,358,000 after acquiring an additional 699,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 258,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

