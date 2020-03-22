Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,306 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Kohl’s worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after buying an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,340,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,374,000 after buying an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,897,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,678. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.02%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.