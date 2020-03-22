Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $168.07. 783,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

