Storm (STORM) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kyber Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Storm has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $8.27 million and $799,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Binance, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, Coinrail, WazirX, Upbit, Radar Relay and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

