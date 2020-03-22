STRAKS Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market cap of $15,403.31 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,880.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.02112725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.41 or 0.03458839 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00606136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00650481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00079124 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00025240 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00505986 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017076 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

