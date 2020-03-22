Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $4,720,933.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $17.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.13. 200,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,683. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

