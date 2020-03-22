Stratis One Day Volume Reaches $805,634.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003828 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, HitBTC and Poloniex. During the last week, Stratis has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $23.13 million and $805,634.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007833 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000544 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,729,683 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Crex24, Binance, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Bithumb, Upbit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.