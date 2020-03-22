Streamit Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $21,500.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00342496 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000289 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,827,147 coins and its circulating supply is 8,368,923 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

