Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0263 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay and Gate.io. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $17.78 million and $6.39 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 264.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.02729038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00190281 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitForex, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Coinone, Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.