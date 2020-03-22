StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Cap of $274,350.52

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $274,350.52 and approximately $433.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,763,376,326 coins and its circulating supply is 16,350,181,972 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Coindeal, Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

