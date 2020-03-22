Substratum (SUB) Trading 26.1% Higher This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Binance and COSS. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $9,180.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.02688811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00191983 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00034208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bitbns, COSS, Binance, BiteBTC, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

