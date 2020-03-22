SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2502 9423 12925 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 206.86%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -21.94% -3.10% 4.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.48 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.01 billion $468.00 million 4.22

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S competitors beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

