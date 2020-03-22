Super Zero Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.61 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. Super Zero has a market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004785 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00035642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00356306 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016154 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002032 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004895 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Coin Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 646,722,892 coins and its circulating supply is 247,472,819 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.