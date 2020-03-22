Suretly Price Tops $0.23 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003879 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market cap of $54,960.91 and $16.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

