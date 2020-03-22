Swapcoinz Hits Market Capitalization of $29,214.92 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 689.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $29,214.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.02729038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00190281 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,755,318 tokens. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io.

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

Swapcoinz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

