SwftCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.50 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.04374971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00067899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003759 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

