SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.41.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,942,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.