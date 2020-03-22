T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,790,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,568. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

