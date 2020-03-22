TaaS Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. TaaS has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $161.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00005903 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Liqui and Livecoin. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.02722010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00188828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00036026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.