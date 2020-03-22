Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $23.44 million and $1.54 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.04081811 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016850 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000539 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco.

Tachyon Protocol Token Trading

Tachyon Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tachyon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tachyon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

