Tael Achieves Market Cap of $5.77 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0767 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $24.72, $5.22 and $7.20. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.77 million and $1.75 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.04374971 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00067899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $18.11, $62.56, $4.92, $24.72, $5.22, $45.75, $6.32, $13.96, $10.00, $34.91 and $7.20. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

