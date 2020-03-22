Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

TAK traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

