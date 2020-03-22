Tap (XTP) Price Up 19.7% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Tap has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and $90,506.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.04334828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00068642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00038214 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013069 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

XTP is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

