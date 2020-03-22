Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($10.16).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 795 ($10.46) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

TATE traded up GBX 27.60 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 566.80 ($7.46). 3,619,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 732.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 732.59. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 662.80 ($8.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

