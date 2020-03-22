Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225.45 ($2.97).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TW. Bank of America raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taylor Wimpey to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Robert Noel purchased 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £76,656.30 ($100,837.02).

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.85 ($1.54). 30,319,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.38. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

