Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,117 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1,354.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital Innovations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 969,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,691,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $36.59 on Friday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 74.04%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

