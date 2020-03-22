TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches Market Capitalization of $106,569.90 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $106,569.90 and approximately $888.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001697 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

